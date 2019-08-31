Brokerages Set MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Target Price at $34.50

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price target on MGM Growth Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 471.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 201.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 308.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,122. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

