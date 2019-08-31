Brokerages Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) PT at €91.32

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €91.32 ($106.19).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WCH shares. Bankhaus Lampe set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

ETR:WCH traded up €1.14 ($1.33) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €70.82 ($82.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The business’s 50-day moving average is €67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.54. Wacker Chemie has a 52-week low of €61.56 ($71.58) and a 52-week high of €129.80 ($150.93).

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

