BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in BT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in BT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BT Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in BT Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BT Group stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,251. The stock has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34. BT Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $17.33.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

