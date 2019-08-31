Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.37-1.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of +8.5-9.5% to $1.78-1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.14-7.22 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global downgraded Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.29.

Shares of BURL stock traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.49. 1,544,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,646. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $209.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.79.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 186.11% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total transaction of $1,078,038.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $10,397,765.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $3,303,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,114,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,458 shares of company stock worth $6,630,907 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

