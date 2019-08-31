BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Reaches $0.0000

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. BUZZCoin has a market cap of $193,985.00 and $2.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, BUZZCoin has traded down 73.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BUZZCoin Profile

BUZZCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info.

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

