Capital One Financial Upgrades SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) to Overweight

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SRC Energy’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

SRCI has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on SRC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.29 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SRC Energy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.69.

SRCI opened at $5.03 on Tuesday. SRC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.12 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $14,025,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SRC Energy by 936.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,491,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,123 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,775,078 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after buying an additional 1,732,493 shares during the period.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

