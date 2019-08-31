Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Receives C$102.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet (TSE:CJT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

TSE CJT traded up C$1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$102.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 413.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$65.25 and a twelve month high of C$109.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$93.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.64.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

