carVertical (CV) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. carVertical has a total market cap of $1.59 million and $54,687.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, carVertical has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00228204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.01335985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00018556 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021696 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.