Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.59). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($1.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 180.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the second quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 367.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 103,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,672. The company has a market cap of $478.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.25. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.18%.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

