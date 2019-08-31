CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Celyad SA is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes cell based regenerative therapies to treat illnesses where cardiac tissue is lost due to chronic or acute injury. Celyad SA is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CYAD. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR from $41.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CYAD stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CELYAD SA/ADR stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.81% of CELYAD SA/ADR worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

