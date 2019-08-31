Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)’s stock price rose 9.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.57, approximately 22,218,775 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 7,402,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

CX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Santander downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TT International acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,346,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

