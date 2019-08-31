CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine upgraded CEVA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CEVA in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on CEVA and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.20.

CEVA stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.46. CEVA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $32.91. The stock has a market cap of $689.92 million, a PE ratio of 285.55 and a beta of 1.65.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maria Marced sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $66,192.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,121 shares in the company, valued at $228,370.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,286,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,697,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 78.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth about $2,157,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 67.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 259.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

