Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Charter Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $450.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $415.21.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $409.59 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 12 month low of $272.91 and a 12 month high of $417.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $394.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total value of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 230.3% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

