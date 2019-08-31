Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $22,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.70. 539,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,249. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.50. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 40.99%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.47.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

