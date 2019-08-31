Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,495 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Chevron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,919,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,766,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,139,000 after purchasing an additional 223,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.72. 4,603,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,154,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.32. The firm has a market cap of $221.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $127.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $4,239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,448,700 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

