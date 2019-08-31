Chronobank Tops One Day Trading Volume of $83,182.00 (TIME)

Chronobank (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Chronobank coin can currently be bought for $2.58 or 0.00026804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Chronobank has traded 89.7% higher against the US dollar. Chronobank has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $83,182.00 worth of Chronobank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00232710 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.01340183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00018864 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091445 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021611 BTC.

Chronobank Profile

Chronobank’s launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chronobank’s total supply is 710,113 coins. The official message board for Chronobank is blog.chronobank.io. The official website for Chronobank is chronobank.io. Chronobank’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chronobank is /r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chronobank

