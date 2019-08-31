Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given a $50.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

