Civitas Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. Civitas has a market cap of $110,576.00 and $37.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Civitas has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00572102 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005678 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000254 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004059 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 6,997,581 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

