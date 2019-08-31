C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of on-shore well construction, well completion, well support and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It offers hydraulic fracturing, cased-hole wireline, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, fluids management services and other special well site services. The company operates primarily in United States and Western Canada. C&J Energy Services, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CJ. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.12.

C&J Energy Services stock opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. C&J Energy Services has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). C&J Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $501.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C&J Energy Services will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 30,803 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,235,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,679,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&J Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

