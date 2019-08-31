C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Bank of America

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of C&J Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C&J Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.12.

Shares of CJ opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. C&J Energy Services has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). C&J Energy Services had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $501.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. C&J Energy Services’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C&J Energy Services will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 8,813.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C&J Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $12,017,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in C&J Energy Services by 50.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the period.

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services and technologies to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments.

