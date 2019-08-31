CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of CleanSpark (OTCMKTS:CLSK) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

“We are estimating CleanSpark’s revenues from project development, project sale, and ESA contracts, to be approximately $9.5M in FY2020 and expect these to grow to over $90.0M in FY2025. We are projecting switchgear business to generate $5.0M in FY2020 and grow to nearly $13.0M in FY2025. We expect revenues from software contracts to be approximately $332K from roughly 40 controller boxes in FY2020, and expect these to grow to over $40.0M from an installed base of over 950 boxes in FY2025.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

OTCMKTS CLSK opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $15.01.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology in the United States. The company offers an integrated distributed energy management control platform that provides energy generation with storage devices, as well as controls facility loads to provide energy security in real time to commercial, industrial, mining, defense, campus, and residential users.

