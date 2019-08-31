Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 5.4%

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) fell 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.40, 8,414,905 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 4,504,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $54,202.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 1,075.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

