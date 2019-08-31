CoinPoker (CHP) Price Tops $0.0094 on Exchanges

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Allcoin, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $62,399.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00223168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01344444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000160 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00018462 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00091151 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021560 BTC.

CoinPoker was first traded on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 346,164,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 313,792,465 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official message board is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CoinPoker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

