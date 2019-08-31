Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 77300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $25.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.