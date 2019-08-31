Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CVGI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Commercial Vehicle Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $198.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.19 million during the quarter. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 4.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,186,000 after buying an additional 297,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after acquiring an additional 283,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 279,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 271,565 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,080,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 241,657 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

