Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.77.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COMM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nomura dropped their price target on Commscope from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Commscope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 80,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $1,279,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 256.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 174.1% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commscope by 200.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Commscope in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. 3,582,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,359,355. Commscope has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 25.08% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commscope will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

