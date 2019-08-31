Comparing Chemours (NYSE:CC) & Loop Industries (NYSE:LOOP)

Chemours (NYSE:CC) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Chemours alerts:

This table compares Chemours and Loop Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemours $6.64 billion 0.35 $995.00 million $5.67 2.50 Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -36.28

Chemours has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemours, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chemours and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemours 10.33% 71.90% 9.25% Loop Industries N/A -292.60% -117.38%

Dividends

Chemours pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. Chemours pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chemours and Loop Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemours 0 6 5 0 2.45 Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chemours presently has a consensus target price of $32.10, indicating a potential upside of 126.53%. Loop Industries has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.19%. Given Chemours’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chemours is more favorable than Loop Industries.

Volatility & Risk

Chemours has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Chemours shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chemours beats Loop Industries on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging. The Fluoroproducts segment provides fluoroproducts, including refrigerants, and industrial fluoropolymer resins and derivatives under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brand names. The Chemical Solutions segment offers industrial and specialty chemicals for gold production, oil and gas, water treatment, electronics, and automotive industries. It also provides sodium cyanide through its mining solutions business; and performance chemicals and intermediates, such as methylamines, glycolic acid, and Vazo free radical initiators. The Chemours Company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.