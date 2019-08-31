Comparing Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) & ENAGAS S A/ADR (NYSE:ENGGY)

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) and ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENAGAS S A/ADR has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.7% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of ENAGAS S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Natural shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Northwest Natural pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. ENAGAS S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Northwest Natural pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northwest Natural has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northwest Natural and ENAGAS S A/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 1 1 1 0 2.00 ENAGAS S A/ADR 3 0 0 0 1.00

Northwest Natural presently has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.91%. Given Northwest Natural’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than ENAGAS S A/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northwest Natural and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $706.14 million 3.08 $64.57 million $2.33 30.63 ENAGAS S A/ADR $1.53 billion 3.37 $522.74 million N/A N/A

ENAGAS S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Natural.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and ENAGAS S A/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 9.41% 9.80% 2.44% ENAGAS S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northwest Natural beats ENAGAS S A/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

EnagÃ¡s, S.A. engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas. The company operates approximately 12,000 kilometers of gas pipelines, 19 compressor stations and 416 regulation and metering stations. EnagÃ¡s, S.A. was founded in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

