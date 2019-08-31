Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Stock Position Lowered by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,352,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 333,150 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.99% of Constellium worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,252,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,732,000 after acquiring an additional 521,574 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,835,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 2,800,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after acquiring an additional 163,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Tusk Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. One Tusk Investment Partners LP now owns 1,315,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.04. The company had a trading volume of 649,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,240. Constellium NV has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellium NV will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 price target on shares of Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

