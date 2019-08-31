Contentos (COS) Hits Market Cap of $12.55 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a market cap of $12.55 million and $892,547.00 worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.83 or 0.04899673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000242 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos (COS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,357,106 tokens. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io.

Buying and Selling Contentos

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

