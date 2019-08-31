Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 498,050 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.97% of Corecivic worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Corecivic by 39.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Corecivic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Corecivic by 40.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Corecivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corecivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Corecivic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corecivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

CXW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 437,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,964. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Corecivic Inc has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $26.06.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Corecivic had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $490.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corecivic Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

