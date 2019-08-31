Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,160 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 51,525 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Costco Wholesale worth $84,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 23.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 103,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,091,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.1% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 57,425 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.62, for a total transaction of $710,389.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,266. The firm has a market cap of $129.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $189.51 and a 1-year high of $299.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $277.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.93.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 38.07%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.04.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.