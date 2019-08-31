Cubiex (CBIX) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Cubiex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Cubiex has a market cap of $193,633.00 and $60,272.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cubiex has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,301,937 tokens. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.

Buying and Selling Cubiex

Cubiex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the exchanges listed above.

