Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.23.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of DRI stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.32. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $95.83 and a one year high of $126.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.48%.

In other news, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 14,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $1,764,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $124,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,975,585. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $361,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.