DATx Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One DATx token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. DATx has a market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $335,800.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00225132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01340067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021436 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATx was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Kucoin, Rfinex, HitBTC, FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.