Decentraland 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.74 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, UEX, Liqui and Ethfinex. Decentraland has a total market cap of $33.63 million and $4.74 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

Decentraland can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, HitBTC, Huobi, Cobinhood, Upbit, AirSwap, Liqui, TOPBTC, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, DragonEX, Kucoin, BigONE, Binance, LATOKEN, IDEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Radar Relay, UEX, ZB.COM and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

