Decentraland (MANA) Market Cap Hits $33.55 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $33.55 million and approximately $5.69 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, Kucoin, UEX and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010419 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00220873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.54 or 0.01345319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018557 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00091642 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentraland can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Ethfinex, IDEX, BigONE, Huobi, OKEx, DragonEX, Gatecoin, UEX, Kucoin, DDEX, Gate.io, AirSwap, LATOKEN, Mercatox, ZB.COM, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Liqui, Cobinhood, Upbit, TOPBTC, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

