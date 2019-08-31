Dent Tops One Day Trading Volume of $698,436.00 (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, HitBTC, BitForex and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $32.88 million and approximately $698,436.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00222778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.69 or 0.01339876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00018397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00090515 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021511 BTC.

About Dent

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,625,838,994 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. The official website for Dent is www.dentcoin.com.

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Lykke Exchange, Bitbns, Cobinhood, Coinrail, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinBene, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Fatbtc, Allbit, FCoin, Liquid, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.