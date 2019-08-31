Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €16.40 ($19.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.01 ($20.94).

ETR:LHA opened at €13.98 ($16.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.20. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a fifty-two week high of €24.00 ($27.91).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

