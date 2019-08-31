Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €16.72 ($19.45).

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FRA:DTE traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €15.18 ($17.65). 7,763,142 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.99. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

