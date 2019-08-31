Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.25 ($46.81).

DWNI opened at €32.26 ($37.51) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €38.09. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

