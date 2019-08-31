DeVault (DVT) Market Capitalization Achieves $12,041.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. DeVault has a market cap of $12,041.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One DeVault coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004064 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001378 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DeVault Coin Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

