Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises 3.1% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 517,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 8.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.28. The company had a trading volume of 194,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,404. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $131.43 and a 1 year high of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $103.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.52%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.