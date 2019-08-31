DigitalNote Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,909.00 (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $8,909.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00702725 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004294 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.