Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)’s share price fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $9.03, 596,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average session volume of 231,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.