Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Trading 11.4% Higher

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) shares traded up 11.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.78, 710,787 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 226,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

