DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DISCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DSCSY. Mizuho lowered shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DISCO CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS DSCSY traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The company had a trading volume of 6,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 404. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.19. DISCO CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

About DISCO CORP/ADR

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

