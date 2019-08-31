Divi Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.39 Million (DIVI)

Divi (CURRENCY:DIVI) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 31st. Divi has a market cap of $17.39 million and approximately $211,469.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 32.1% higher against the US dollar. One Divi token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and Simex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010461 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00229470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.01339408 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000162 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00090641 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00021709 BTC.

About Divi

Divi’s launch date was October 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 1,216,987,911 tokens. Divi’s official message board is medium.com/diviproject. The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

Divi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Simex and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

