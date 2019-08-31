DomRaider Price Tops $0.0014 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 22.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. DomRaider has a total market capitalization of $839,005.00 and $253.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DomRaider token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00225132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.01340067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00018596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00090785 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00021560 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider’s launch date was August 29th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DomRaider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

