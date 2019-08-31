e-Chat (ECHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $16,780.00

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. One e-Chat token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and IDEX. e-Chat has a market cap of $10,910.00 and approximately $16,780.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Chat has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.11 or 0.04994160 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000141 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

ECHT is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,329,684 tokens. e-Chat’s official website is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Chat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

